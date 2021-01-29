People in Meghalaya have to Pay More for Fancy Numbers on Motor Vehicles

The Meghalaya government has decided to revise booking rates of fancy numbers (motor vehicles) from existing rates.

Reportedly, the cabinet made this decision to generate additional revenue to the state government.

Meanwhile, the Sangma led-Meghalaya government would make a collection of revenue which is anticipated to increase not less than Rs 7 crore annually.

The cabinet also approved the amendment of relevant Meghalaya Excise Rules for the introduction of Airport Retail ‘On’ and ‘Off’ licenses.