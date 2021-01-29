Sikkim Govt Asks Schools to Introduce 11 Local Languages in Curriculum

The Sikkim government has asked all the schools to introduce 11 local languages in the curriculum. Along with Bhutia, Nepali, Lepcha and Limbu, seven more would be added to the list.

The Sikkim government has asked all schools in the state to introduce 11 vernaculars in their curriculum from the next academic session for students to pick one as a second language, and education department official said.

