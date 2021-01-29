Union Education Minister reviews implementation of New Education Policy 2020

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ chaired a meeting with the senior officials of the ministry to review the implementation of New Education Policy- 2020.

Pokhriyal directed appointment of Nodal Persons in all the concerned ministries for coordinating the seamless implementation of the Policy. For all the 181 tasks identified for implementation in Higher Education, every task must be led by its own team leader, he added.

The Minister informed that Government will soon take necessary steps to establish Virtual Universities, which is different from the concept of open universities, will help in achieving the desired GER in higher education as envisaged in NEP.

Pokhriyal said that National Education Technology forum (NETF) should be seeded in UGC/ AICTE and should start the work immediately. The Minister called for using Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning technology for imparting studies in mother languages in the higher education.

Pokhriyal said that branding of Study in India programme should be taken up on a wider scale. He asked the committee constituted for the Stay in India programme to work in a mission mode and submit the report within 15 days. He said the committee should analyse the reasons behind students going abroad for pursuing studies.