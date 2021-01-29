UP’s Tableau Adjudged Best at Republic Day Parade

Uttar Pradesh’s tableau depicting the Ram Temple at this year’s Republic Day parade in New Delhi was adjudged the best.

The award was given by Union minister Kiren Rijiju.

A government statement quoted chief minister Yogi Adityanath as saying that the tableau had made the state proud.

The theme of Uttar Pradesh’s tableau was “Ayodhya: Cultural Heritage of Uttar Pradesh”. The cultural heritage of ancient holy town Ayodhya, a replica of the Ram Temple, glimpses of “Deepotsav” and various stories from the epic of Ramayana were depicted in the tableau.

The first part of the tableau showed Maharishi Valmiki writing the Ramayana. Its centre had a model of the upcoming Ram Temple in Ayodhya.