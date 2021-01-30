1st Time in 87 Years, BCCI Scraps Ranji Trophy for Ongoing Season

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has scrapped the 2020-21 edition of the Ranji Trophy.

However, the board has decided to go ahead with the 50-overs Vijay Hazare Trophy and the senior women’s One-day tournament.

“It is extremely important for us to ensure that women’s cricket takes place and I am extremely happy to inform you that we are going to conduct the Senior Women’s One-day tournament simultaneously with the Vijay Hazare Trophy and follow it up with Vinoo Mankad Trophy Under 19.

The BCCI is already busy planning for the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which could start by the end of March. The auction, for the time being, is set to take place on February 18 in Chennai.