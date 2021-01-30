Ahead of Assam Assembly Polls Excise Department Notifies Help Line Numbers

The Department of Excise has notified two helpline numbers for receipt of intelligence input about illegal production/storage/sale of liquor.

The numbers have been released to ensure smooth conduct of the Assam State Assembly Elections.

The Helpline numbers are – 7002231557 and 7002266033

The department has asked people to register grievances and provide information of a violation of rule and distribution of liquor among voters to influence voting.

The notification released by the department stated that the concerned officials shall register every information and complaint received from general public or group, and will accordingly pass on information to the concerned Superintendent of Excise to take action accordingly.