French Minister Barbara Pompili to Visit Kaziranga National Park, IIT-Guwahati

The Minister for Ecological Transition of France, Barbara Pompili will visit Kaziranga National Park and IIT-Guwahati in her visit to deepen Indo-French cooperation on sustainable development.

Minister Pompili will highlight the potential of Indo-French cooperation to spur international efforts for biodiversity protection. She will also meet local communities who have benefited from skill development programmes to develop alternative livelihoods.

At IIT-Guwahati, the Minister will interact with researchers of the Centre of Excellence-Sustainable Polymers, credited with having developed India’s first biodegradable plastic, sources said.