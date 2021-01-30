Just a Phone Call Away, Centre’s Proposal to Farmers Still Stands: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing an all-party meeting said that Centre’s proposal to protesting farmers on new farm laws still stands.

The Prime Minister further stated that the government has been continuously trying to resolve issues of protesting farmers through talks.

Addressing floor leaders of various political parties at the customary all-party meeting convened by the government for the smooth conduct of the Budget Session, the prime minister said the Centre’s proposal on the three new agriculture laws still stands.