Statue of Mahatma Gandhi Vandalized in California

A statue of Mahatma Gandhi in California was vandalised by unidentified persons on January 28.

The statue in the city of Davis in California state was gifted by the Indian government in 2016.

According to reports, the six-foot bronze statue was broken and ripped from its base inside a park, outraging Indian-Americans across the US. The statue was apparently sawed off at the ankles and half the face was severed and missing when it was found by a park employee.

Meanwhile, the Indian external affairs ministry condemned the act of vandalism and sought a thorough investigation into the matter.