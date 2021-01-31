On Martyrs’ Day, Kangana Ranaut Hails Nathuram Godse, Says ‘Our Textbooks Suck’

On the occasion of Martyrs’ Day, Tweeting pictures of Godse, Ranaut said, “Every story has three sides to it, yours, mine and the truth …. A good storyteller neither commits nor conceals… and that’s why our textbooks suck … full of exposition #NathuramGodse”.

A good story teller neither commits nor conceals… and that’s why our text books suck … full of exposition #NathuramGodse pic.twitter.com/fLrobIMZlU — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 30, 2021

Most of the comment replies to her post openly espoused Godse, hailing him for killing Gandhi.

In October 2020, Kangana had tweeted a criticism of Gandhi in a post purporting to praise Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on the occasion of Patel’s 145th birth anniversary. Claiming that Gandhi wanted a “weaker mind” to serve as Prime Minister, opting for Jawaharlal Nehru instead of Patel, Ranaut tweeted, “He sacrificed his most deserving and elected position as the First Prime Minister of India just to please Gandhi because he felt Nehru spoke better English, #SardarVallabhbhaiPatel did not suffer but Nation suffered for decades, we must shamelessly snatch what is rightfully ours.”

“He is the real Iron Man of India, I do believe Gandhi ji wanted a weaker mind like Nehru that he could control and run the nation by keeping him in the forefront, that was a good plan but what happened after Gandhi got killed was a big disaster #SardarVallabhbhaiPatel,” she tweeted.