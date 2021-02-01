2 New Foot Over-Bridge Inaugurated in Guwahati

The Assam State Finance and Health Minister Himanata Biswa Sarma on February 1, 2021, inaugurated two foot-over bridges in Guwahati.

These bridges equipped with lifts and escalator are located at Ganeshguri, near Apollo Hospital and Christian Basti, near the post office in the city.

Notably, although the bridge will be operational 24*7, however, the escalator and lifts will be operational between 7 AM to 2 AM on a daily basis.

Meanwhile speaking in the inauguration event, the minister stated that Guwahati will get 7 more foot overbridges by March this year.