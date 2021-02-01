Assam Rifles Recover Areca Nuts in Mizoram

In yet another success in its crusade against smuggling activities, Serchhip Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles, under the aegis of Headquarters Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), recovered 80 bags of Areca Nuts in General Area Tlangsam in Mizoram on Sunday.

The operation was carried out by a team of Assam Rifles and Custom Dept,Champhai District based on specific information.

Approximate cost of the recovered Areca Nuts is Rs 13, 44,000/-. As the Customs Preventive Customs Preventive Force Champhai District seized the contraband items.

Ongoing smuggling of drugs is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram, especially along the India-Myanmar Border. Assam Rifles, rightly christened as the ‘Sentinels of Northeast’ have continued their efforts against the smuggling activities in Mizoram