Myanmar Military Seizes Power, Detains Aung San Suu Kyi

FILE - In this May 6, 2016, file photo, Aung San Suu Kyi, left, Myanmar's foreign minister, walks with senior General Min Aung Hlaing, right, Myanmar military's commander-in-chief, in Naypyitaw, Myanmar. Myanmar military television said Monday, Feb. 1, 2021 that the military was taking control of the country for one year, while reports said many of the country’s senior politicians including Suu Kyi had been detained. (AP Photo/Aung Shine Oo, File)

Myanmar’s military seized control of the country on Monday and detained leading politicians, including Nobel Laureate Aung San Suu Kyi.

The army declared a state of emergency for one year, accusing authorities of failing to resolve allegations of fraud in November’s election.

World powers, including the United States, condemned the coup and called for elected leaders to be released.

Soldiers have been deployed in the capital, Yangon, and other major cities.

“The actions of the military are actions to put the country back under a dictatorship,” the statement quoted her as saying.

