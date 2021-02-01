Myanmar Military Seizes Power, Detains Aung San Suu Kyi

Myanmar’s military seized control of the country on Monday and detained leading politicians, including Nobel Laureate Aung San Suu Kyi.

The army declared a state of emergency for one year, accusing authorities of failing to resolve allegations of fraud in November’s election.

World powers, including the United States, condemned the coup and called for elected leaders to be released.

Soldiers have been deployed in the capital, Yangon, and other major cities.

“The actions of the military are actions to put the country back under a dictatorship,” the statement quoted her as saying.