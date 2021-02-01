Pema Khandu Extends Greetings on the Occasion of Reh Festival

Chief Minister Pema Khandu has extended greetings to the people on the joyous occasion of Reh festival, the most important festival of the Idu-Mishmi community of Arunachal Pradesh.

In a message here this evening, Khandu prayed divine mother ‘Nanyi Inyitaya’ to shower her choicest blessings on the people and the land for good health and properity.

The six-day festival begins Monday.

“Reh symbolizes the essence of the Idu-Mishmi community and it’s praiseworthy that they celebrate it with great pomp and traditional fervor every year. Our indigenous festivals are our identity and the connect to our roots,” he said.

Khandu emphasized on preservation of indigenous culture and expressed optimism that celebration of festivals like Reh is one way of doing so.

“Meanwhile, we shouldn’t forget that the fight against COVID 19 is not yet over and we should still adhere to all the safety protocols. May this Reh further our resolve to peace, harmony and prosperity and ward away the pandemic once and forever,” Khandu added.