Union Budget 2021: Centre Allocates Rs 35,219 Cr for 4 Crore SC Category Students

The Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman while presenting the Union Budget 2021 announced that the centre has allotted Rs 35,219 crores for 6 years (till 2025-2026) to benefit approximately 4 crore students belonging to the SC category.

Meanwhile, a total of 750 Eklavya model residential schools will be established in tribal areas.

The unit cost of each school has been increased from Rs 20 crores to Rs 38 crores, and for hilly and difficult areas, it has been increased to Rs 48 crores.

While proposing amendment to the National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS) for providing post-education apprenticeship, training of graduates and diploma holders in Engineering, over Rs 3,000 crores will be provided for this, Sitharaman said.