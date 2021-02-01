Union Budget 2021: Rs 1000 Cr Allocated for Tea Workers of Assam & West Bengal

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while presenting the budget said that the BJP- led Centre has allocated Rs. 1000 crore for Tea workers of Assam and West Bengal.

Notably, earlier because of the lockdown both the tea garden industries in the respective states of Assam and West Bengal was hit hard.

It is to be mentioned that Assam and West Bengal are both going for the poll in the first half of 2021.

Earlier on January 18, 2021, the Assam Chah Mazdoor Sangha (ACMS), in protest against the BJP government’s ‘indifferent’ attitude towards the welfare of tea tribes community and its failure to hike the daily wage of tea laborious to Rs 351, as promised in the 2016 election manifesto.