Reading out the Union budget 2021-22 through a ‘Made in India’ tab, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman extended tax benefits to senior citizens, above the age of 75.

Under the proposal, senior citizens will no longer have to file I-T returns. The FM further said that income tax return forms have been further simplified.

Taxpayers have been eyeing the income tax benefits that they hope Sitharaman would announce as Covid-19 has burnt pockets of ‘aam aadmi’ in over a year.