Union Budget 2021: What’s Cheaper, Dearer Now

Post the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman some of the effects can be felt immediately due to a hike in customs duty on imported parts.

Some of the items that have become cheaper include gold and silver, and those that became costlier include solar cells and mobile phone.

Following is a list of imported items that will become costlier:

* Compressors for refrigerators and air conditioners

* LED lamps, parts and spares such as printed circuit board

* Raw silk and cotton,

* Solar invertors and lanterns

* Automobile parts such as safety and toughened glasses

* Windscreen wipers

* Signalling equipment

* Mobile phone parts like PCBA

* Camera module

* Connectors

* Back cover, side keys, Mobile phone charger

List of imported items goods that will become cheaper

Gold and gold dore, Silver and silver dore, Other precious metals like platinum and palladium, Medical devices imported by the international organisation and diplomatic missions.