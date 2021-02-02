Army Forms New Govt in Myanmar, Announces New Members

The Myanmar’s military seized control of the country and detained Aung San Suu Kyi along with other key leaders.
Notably, the military declaring a state of emergency alleged that election fraud took place in the November vote in which many members of its party lost.
New members of the new Government:
1) U Wunna Maung Lwin – Foreign Minister
2) Lt Gen Soe Htut – Minister for Home Affairs and Union Government Office
3) Gen Mya Htun Oo – Minister for Defence
4) Lt Gen Tun Tun Naung – Minister for Border Affairs
5) U Win Shein – Minister for Planning, Finance and Industry
6) U Aung Naing Oo – Minister for Investment and Foreign Economic Relations.
7) U Ko Ko Naing – Minister for International Cooperation
8) U Chit Hlaing – Minister for Information
9) U Ko Ko – Minister for Religious Affairs
10) U Myint Kyaing – Minister for Labour, Immigration and Population
11) Dr Thet Khaing Win – Minister for Health and Sports
12) U Than Swe – Chair of Union Civil Service Board