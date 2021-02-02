Arunachal CM Extends Greetings on the Occasion of Donggin Festival

Chief Minister Pema Khandu has extended his greetings to the people on the auspicious occasion of Donggin festival celebrated beginning February 2.

“I join my Adi brothers and sisters in celebrating Donggin and welcome the sowing season with prayers for good health and prosperity of every community of Arunachal Pradesh,” said Khandu in a message here this evening.

Repeating his appeal for preservation of indigenous culture, he said festivals are the best platform for not only showcasing the rich culture to the world but also to reconnect with the rich cultural heritage inherited from the ancestors.

“Though the central celebration committee has withheld this year’s grand community celebration due to the Corona pandemic, may members of the Adi community have a good harvest, prosper and lead a healthy life. May Donyi Polo bless us with a sounding victory over Corona this season,” he added.