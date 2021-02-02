Assam Rifles Recover Unaccounted Indian Currency in Mizoram

In yet another success in its crusade against smuggling activities, Serchhip Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles, under the aegis of Headquarters Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), recovered unaccounted Indian currency amounting to Rs. 80,00,000/- in General Area Zokhawthar in Mizoram on Monday.

The operation was carried out by a team of Assam Rifles and YMA rep based on specific information. Approximate cost of the recovered cash is Rs 80,00,000/-. As the police seized, They also detained one individual.

Assam Rifles over the years have been a force reckoned to fight the smuggling menace in Mizoram, extensive anti-seizure operations have been successful in thwarting the smuggling nexus along the Indo-Myanmar Border