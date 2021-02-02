Ganja Worth Rs 1.2 Cr Seized from Oil Tanker in Assam-Tripura Border

The State Police seized ganja (cannabis), weighing 1200 kilograms in Tripura.

The police seized the consignment from the Assam-Tripura border on Monday afternoon which was being transported in an oil tanker.

“According to the calculation, the police have recovered ganja worth 1 crore 20 lakh rupees from 60 packets of cannabis,” police said.

Sources said Dharmanagar and Bagbasha Police signalled an oil tanker (AS 01 47688) to stop at Panisagar area along the NH. The tanker was travelling from Agartala. However, the driver ignored the signal and attempted to flee at a high speed. Police chased the tanker and ultimately, the driver stopped the tanker in between Bagbasha and Shanichhara. Although drive managed to escape, Police pulled back the tanker at Bagbasha outpost. Later, Officer-in-Charge Benu Madhab Dey said, dry ganja of worth Rs 2 crore was seized. He also said, ganja traders are adopting new and even unique techniques to evade Police raids – however, State Police is well efficient to handle the emerging situation.