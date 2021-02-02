Hindi Communicative Language Classes Initiated for Students in Aizawl

Aizawl Battalion under the aegis of HQ 23 Sector Assam Rifles and HQ Inspector

General Assam Rifles (East), initiated Hindi Communicative Language Class for

students and youths of the Aizawl, Mizoram on Monday.

India has one of the most diverse cultures in the world with diverse religions, traditions

and language but the beauty of this land is that even after this people tend to live in

unity. Hindi is the most prominent language in India. It has more than twenty-six million

speakers. In the year 1949, Hindi received the highest status in our country, and since

then Hindi is considered to be our national official language.

The Hindi language is written in the Devanagari script as one of the two official languages of the Republic of India by the Constituent Assembly of India Several citizens rallied and lobbied in favour of the Hindi language. On the basis of the Indian Constitution, as per Article 343, Hindi was adopted as the official language. Therefore considering the accrued benefits of Hindi language in India and other countries, AizawlBnof Assam Rifles initiated a Six weeks Hindi communicative Language Class wef 01 Feb to 13 Mar 2021 as part of their social welfare drive.

Specific objectives of Hindi Communicative Language Class:

(a) To impart understanding of Hindi language.

(b) To enhance the communicative and interactive skills in Hindi language.

(c) To enhance employability of Mizo youths outside Mizoram in the future.

(d) To learn the cultural and traditional value of Hindi spoken regions.

(e) To feel the zest of Hindi cinema and drama.

Hindi is the official language of India and Fiji too and is widely spoken in Nepal,

Mauritius, USA, South Africa, Bangladesh, Bhutan Canada, Germany, Singapore, UAE

and United Kingdom. Hindi is the third global language just behind Mandarin Chinese

and English. Therefore, if you learn Hindi as the second language you will not only

enjoy the world class Hindi literature but also enjoy the Hindi cinema. It is hoped that it

shall gloriously achieve the objectives and gives a in rust to Mizoyouth in exploring the

wide variety of career opportunity outside the state.