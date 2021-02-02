Mamata Banerjee Dance During Mass Wedding Ceremony

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was seen dancing during a mass marriage ceremony in Falakata of Alipurduar district.

In the viral video, the chief minister was seen hand in hand with other tribal dancers at the mass wedding ceremony, dancing to the beats of drums.

A video of Mamata Banerjee dancing at a mass wedding function has been posted by news agency ANI.

The video shows Mamata Banerjee joyfully dancing along with the other dancers. She then leaves the dancers’ group and moves away to another group of dancers.