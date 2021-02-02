Man Shot Dead by BSF near India-Bangladesh Border in Tripura

Amid a clash between the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel and with a group of cattle smugglers, a 23-year-old man was allegedly shot dead by the security personal.

According to reports, Belonia Police officials said the scuffle started after BSF troops stopped a group of people at Devipur village when they were trying to smuggle cattle into Bangladesh.

The deceased has been identified as Jashim Miah.

Meanwhile, the father of the deceased Khalik Miah alleged that BSF personnel had assaulted him when he had gone near the border to tend cattle and when Jashim intervened, an altercation ensued and the BSF personnel opened fire.

The villagers rushed Jashim Mian to the Belonia hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Locals claimed that Jashim was a graduate from Belonia College and had nothing to do with cattle smuggling or any illegal activities.