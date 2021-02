Prime Minister Modi to Visit Dhekiajuli in Assam on February 7

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is said to visit Dhekiajuli in Assam on February 7, 2021.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Assam State Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote, “#Assam excitedly awaits Hon PM Sri @narendramodi’s visit to Dhekiajuli on Feb 7, 2021.

To oversee preparations, held a meeting with #BJP Karyakartas at Biswanath Chariali, along with Min @ranjitduttabjp, MoS @Pijush_hazarika,MP @pallablochandas & MLAs.”

Earlier this year, PM Modi distributed 1.06 lakh land pattas/allotment certificates to indigenous people of Assam in Sivasagar on January 23.