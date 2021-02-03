3-Member Committee to Probe Sound System Glitch at PM Modi’s Rally in Assam

The Assam government constituted a three-member committee to probe the disruption in the public address system during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally at Sivasagar district on January 23.

Moloy Bora, commissioner and secretary (sports and youth welfare, handloom, textile and sericulture) and commissioner (central Assam division, upper Assam division) and development commissioner (hill areas), will head the inquiry.

VSP Ganjala, deputy inspector general (DIG) of police (Eastern Range) and Shyamal Kumar Bhuyan, Manager, AMTRON will be the other members in the committee.

“The committee will ascertain the fact and circumstances behind the technical glitches and disturbances in the public address system during Prime Minister’s speech at Jerenga Pathar on January 23 and whether there was any lapse on the part of the system or individuals, and if so, fix responsibility,” the government said in a statement.