Arunachal CM Chairs Regional Pre-Budget Consultative Meeting

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday chaired the regional pre-budget consultative meeting for the districts of Upper Subansiri, Kamle, Lower Subansiri, Kra-Daadi, Kurung Kumey and Papumpare organized by the department of finance, planning and investment.

It is for the first time in Arunachal that regional consultations for budget preparation are being held, said the CM in his speech and requested the officials present to prepare a realistic budget and not an exaggerated one that would have no guarantee for success.

The earlier regional consultative meetings were held in Namsai and Pasighat with the next one to be held in Bomdila on 4th February.

The CM said the union budget this year has provided a major boost towards infrastructure to which he hoped Arunachal would also be a part of this great push. He, however, expressed concern over the poor ‘absorption capacity’ of the government departments that impedes in fully utilizing the funds provided by the centre. He therefore urged that the government officials be trained and motivated to perform.

To enhance growth and development outcomes, the CM stressed on adopting the policy of convergence of schemes. He also called for a paradigm shift in the way development is planned moving away from expenditure-oriented projects to outcome-oriented works. He suggested that the ‘Clean Itanagar’ mission be taken up and schemes dovetailed and converged for an effective outcome.

To boost performance of various centrally sponsored schemes (CSS) in Arunachal, the CM urged the departments to achieve the target of implementing schemes worth Rs 5000 Cr in the state. Expressing optimism, he said that despite the covid challenges, the state government in the previous year could achieve the target of over Rs 3500Cr.

Stressing for development of hydropower projects in the state, the CM said for the state to sustain financially hydropower is the key. He informed that major hydropower projects in the state are being expedited. The Kameng 600MW has been commissioned with work on 2880MW Dibang and 1750MW Lower Demwe projects to start soon. He also informed that by the year 2022, 2000MW Lower Subansiri project would also see its completion.

Earlier speaking on the occasion, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein said that the annual budget is the most important document to accelerate and formulate a people-friendly, realistic and need based budget reflecting the aspirations and hopes of the people of respective districts.

Despite the challenges faced due to the covid pandemic, the state Government has continued to carry forward core developmental activities and ensured timely release of salaries, wages of government employees including pensions to pensioners, he said.

The DCM further said the state government aims to present the best budget ever prepared in the history of Arunachal.

Also present in the meeting were Home Minister Bamang Felix, Education Minister Taba Tedir, Agriculture Minister Tage Taki, MLAs, Chief Secretary, Commissioner (Planning) and other dignitaries.