 Director of Accounts & Treasuries inspects Treasury Office Tawang

Director of Accounts of Treasuries, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, Tedi Techi along with Finance and Accounts Officer, HQ, Taniyang Tatung on Wednesday visited and inspected Treasury Office, Tawang.

He inspected various files and records, audit reports and strong room of the treasury and suggested measures to further improve functioning of the treasury.

T. Tatung, Finance and Accounts Officer(hqrts) highlighted the importance of timely submission of Monthly Accounts and Verified Date-wise Monthly Statement (VDMS). Regarding National Pension System (NPS) he pointed out the urgent need to convert Non-IRA PRAN and PPAN into IRA-PRAN.