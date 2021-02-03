Kangana Ranaut Calls Rihanna ‘A fool’, Says they are ‘Terrorist’ not Farmers

Kangana Ranaut stirred up another controversy on Twitter when she took on international Pop-superstar Rihanna for her tweet in support of the ongoing farmers’ protests in India.

The movement that has been going strong for the past few months, received an added boost when the international superstar lent her support to the cause. Questioning the silence around the issue, the singer, actress and philanthropist, helped shed light on the issue with her 101 million Twitter followers.

“Why aren’t we talking about this?! #FarmersProtest,” she asked in her tweet.

Offering Rihanna an answer to the question, was Kangana, who said, “No one is talking about it because they are not farmers they are terrorists who are trying to divide India so that China can take over our vulnerable broken nation and make it a Chinese colony much like USA… Sit down you fool, we are not selling our nation like you dummies.”

— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 2, 2021

While her reply left fans of the singer and Twitterati stunned, a screenshot of Kangana’s old post, fangirling over RiRi’s song ‘Diamonds’ went viral.