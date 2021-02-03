Meet Ayesha Aziz, India’s Youngest Female Pilot from Kashmir

Ayesha Aziz, the 25 -year-old from Kashmir who is the youngest female pilot in the country acts as a source of inspiration and a beacon of empowerment for numerous Kashmiri women.

In the year 2011, Aziz became the youngest student pilot to get a license at the age of 15 and underwent training to fly a MIG-29 jet at Russia’s Sokol airbase the following year.

She later graduated in aviation from the Bombay Flying Club (BFC) and obtained a commercial license in 2017.

While speaking to ANI, Aziz said that she believed that Kashmiri women had progressed immensely in the last few years and have done exceptionally well in the field of education.

“I chose this field because I have loved travelling from a very young age and was very fascinated by flying. One gets to meet so many people. This is why I wanted to be a pilot. It is quite challenging because this is not like a normal 9-5 desk job. There is no fixed pattern and I have to constantly be ready to face new places, different types of weather and meet new people,” she told ANI.