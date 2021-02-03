Nirmala Sitharaman to Visit Poll-Bound Assam on February 6

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to visit Assam on February 6, informed State Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday.

Sitharaman will distribute Rs.3000 each to 8 lakh labourers with an expense of Rs. 280 crores at an event to be held at Khanapara Veterinary field.

Further, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is said to visit Dhekiajuli in Assam on February 7, 2021.

Earlier this year, PM Modi distributed 1.06 lakh land pattas/allotment certificates to indigenous people of Assam in Sivasagar on January 23.