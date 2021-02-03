Pop Singer Rihanna, Climate Activist Greta Thunberg Extend Support To Farmers’ Protest

Rihanna, a pop singer and Hollywood actress, tweeted about the ongoing farmers’ protest in Delhi, asking, “Why aren’t we talking about this?”

The report shared by Rihanna mentions that mobile internet has been suspended at the border sites in Delhi where farmers have been protesting against the Centre.

Overseas NGO Human Rights Watch (HRW) followed, quote-tweeting Rihanna.

On the other hand, Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg took to Twitter to extend support to the ongoing farmers’ agitation in India. The 18-year-old environmental activist shot to fame with her ‘Fridays for Future’ movement in 2018.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Greta Thunberg, while attaching a news story about internet shutdowns in Delhi, said, “We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest​ in India.”

