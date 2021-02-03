Pre Recruitment Training for Army Recruitment Rally Begins in Aizawl

Aizawl Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles, under the aegis of Headquarters Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), started “Pre Recruitment Training” for youths of Mizoram at Battalion Headquarters Aizawl with effect from 03 February 2021 to 05 March 2021.

The selection of Soldier Clerk, Soldier Store Keeper Technical and Nursing Assistant in Indian Army, recruitment rally will be held at Dimapur, Nagaland with effect from 10 March 2021 to 20 March 2021.

The training aims to give an insight to the youth about the selection procedure and the standards expected out of a soldier. Several youth all across the state actively participated in the training