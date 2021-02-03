Rajdhani Express to Operate 5 Days a Week

For the benefit of the passenger of northeast region, Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has increased the frequency of the 02503/02504 Dibrugarh – New Delhi – Dibrugarh Rajdhani Special train.

However, the timings, stoppages and composition will continue to remain the same.

Accordingly, 02503 Dibrugarh – New Delhi Rajdhani Special train will leave from Dibrugarh at 7:55 pm every Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday to reach New Delhi on the third day. During the return journey, the New Delhi – Dibrugarh Rajdhani Special train will leave from New Delhi at 11:25 am every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday to reach Dibrugarh at 5:30 AM on the third day. The additional services will start from Dibrugarh w.e.f. 16th February and from New Delhi from 19th February 2021.

In view of the aforesaid increased frequency, timings of the 01666 Agartala – Habibganj weekly special train has been revised in a few stations like New Karimganj, Badarpur, New Halflong, Chaparmukh, Guwahati, Rangiya, New Bongaigaon, New Coochbehar etc.

The services of various other special trains between and including the one between Udaipur and Kamakhya will also be resumed soon by NF Railway.