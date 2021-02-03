What in the Human Rights Violations is Going On? says Mia Khalifa on Farmers’ Protest

After Rihanna and Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa tweeted in support of the ongoing farmers’ agitation in India.

In her post, Mia shared a picture from the protests and expressed severe shock over the sequence of events in Delhi.

WHAT DID MIA KHALIFA TWEET?

“What in the human rights violations is going on?! They cut the internet around New Delhi?! #FarmersProtest,” Mia Khalifa said in the caption of her post. She also shared a picture from the protests wherein a man was seen holding a placard that said, “Stop killing farmers!”

What in the human rights violations is going on?! They cut the internet around New Delhi?! #FarmersProtest pic.twitter.com/a5ml1P2ikU — Mia K. (Adri Stan Account) (@miakhalifa) February 3, 2021

Mia Khalifa’s tweet came after Rihanna and Greta Thunberg extended support towards the farmers’ protests on February 2. Both Rihanna and Greta shared news clippings on the protests in their respective tweets.