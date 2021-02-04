145 Fell Ill After Having Biryani at Assam Govt Event; Probe Ordered

As many as 145 people were hospitalised due to suspected food poisoning in Assams Karbi Anglong district after having biryani at a government function attended by chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal, prompting the authorities to order an inquiry on Wednesday, officials said.

It is to be mentioned that around 8,000 people who attended it were served packed biryani.

Health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who was also present at the programme held in the Diphu Medical College on Tuesday, said he had fallen ill after having the food but he is fine now.

The health minister said at a press conference in Guwahati that 145 people were admitted to hospital since Tuesday night and 28 of them were discharged. He said that 117 people are still under treatment and they are all doing fine.

Karbi Anglong Deputy Commissioner Ng Chandra Dhwaja Singha said that a magisterial inquiry has been ordered into the circumstances leading to the incident.