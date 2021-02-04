4.8 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Sikkim

An earthquake recording 4.8 magnitude on the Richter scale has been reported from Sikkim.
Tremors were felt in the Himalayan State of Sikkim at around 10:36am.
However, there are no reports of any casualty or damage to property due to the earthquake.
Earthquake of Magnitude:4.8, Occurred on 04-02-2021, 10:36:29 IST, Lat: 28.62 & Long: 87.38, Depth: 124 Km ,Location: 161km NNW of Yuksom, Sikkim, India for more information https://t.co/p5u2xtGpBY pic.twitter.com/a0ZZhlIH1O
— National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) February 4, 2021