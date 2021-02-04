4.8 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Sikkim

An earthquake recording 4.8 magnitude on the Richter scale has been reported from Sikkim.

Tremors were felt in the Himalayan State of Sikkim at around 10:36am.

However, there are no reports of any casualty or damage to property due to the earthquake.

