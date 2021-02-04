Assam: Teenagers’ Icon Rajkumar Thakuria Made Brand Ambassador of Kamrup District

Popular actor, singer, songwriter, musician, director, and producer Rajkumar Thakuria has been made the brand ambassador of Kamrup District of Assam.

A post shared by Kamrup District Administration read, “I am a simpool (simple) voter turning into brand ambassador”.

Speaking to G Plus Kailash Karthik N, IAS, Deputy Commissioner (DC), Kamrup District who stated the initiative has been taken with the aim to increase voter awareness in the district.

“Every year we try to motivate young actors and people where voter turnout is low and this is a campaign to facilitate that,” Kailask Karthik told the portal.