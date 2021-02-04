IMC to Emphasize More on Cleaniness, Sanitation & Smart City Projects

‘Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) will confer its all effort to cleanliness, sanitation and Smart city projects in next 6 months as a part of its Mission-2022, said Mayor –IMC, Tame Phassang. He was addressing the media at IMC officer on Wednesday regarding ‘Mission -2022’ of IMC and proposal to the state government during Pre-Budget meeting held recently.

Speaking to the media, Mayor disclosed that in view of the platinum celebration of India’s 75th Independence Day in 2021, IMC will give top priority to sanitation and cleanliness so that the state capital would get rid of unhygienic garbages. Though the mission is tough, but, if denizens take the pledge and responsibility we will definitely achieve the target’ said Phassang while adding that ‘taking Responsibility and generating Civic sense’ is need of the hour.

IMC is a sovereign body and we cannot always depend on the government fund, so I would also like to appeal to the denizens to confer proper support by paying their garbage charges so that movement of garbage vehicles will get continue. Moreover, IMC will soon publish the name and contact details of respective engineers and vehicles assigned in each sector so that people would directly get information and share suggestions stated Mayor.

While elaborating more about the proposal submitted to the state government related to various developments under IMC, Mayor stated ‘observing the ongoing traffic problems we have suggested the government to develop and upgrade some bypass roads. Upgradation of Ganga to Papu Nallah via Jullang bypass road into two-lane, new bypass road from Chimpu to Nirjuli and Chandranagar to Pachali are some of the proposals to which the state government has gracefully accepted, informed Phassang.

Emphasizing the need for space, recreation centers, expansion of sector roads, Mayor opined that there are many decades old SPT type government quarters which are on verge of collapse, so IMC have requested the government to renovate/ replace such quarters with G+3/4 building that will create more space for future developments like parks, expansion of roads and other public utility services. “Sector-wise, we can temporarily shift the families residing in Government quarters to already established government buildings in Lekhi and Gohpur until the completion of G+ building ‘suggested Mayor.

Further stressing on the town beautification, Mayor said that roadside slaughterhouses will be regulated, stray animals will be taken care of as per rule, Public Toilets will be renovated, plantation drive-in collaboration with the state Forest department will be executed under Municipal area and focus will also be on the installation of street lights in all the sectors under IMC. The installation of street lights not only help the commuters at night but will also, restrict the movement of anti-social elements’ asserted Mayor Tame Phassang.