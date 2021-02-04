Miscreants Blow Up School Near Assam-Mizoram Border

Following a blast, a primary school at Hailakandi along Assam-Mizoram border was damaged.

According to reports, unidentified miscreants triggered the two bomb blasts at the premises of Muliwala Lower Primary School at Hailakandi in Assam.

The school is located near the Assam-Mizoram Inter-State border, 12 kilometres away from the Ramnathpur Police Station.

The twin blasts have severely damaged the school’s building as well as the drinking water tank.

No casualty or injury has been reported in the incident.

