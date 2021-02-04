Preparations for International Day of Yoga kicks off with online training programme

The Ministry of AYUSH (MoA), has been taking numerous steps to enhance the acceptance and adoption of the practice of Yoga, both within India and abroad.

One such step has been the formulation of the Common Yoga Protocol (CYP) training programme. The CYP, in many ways, is the soul of the IDY observance, as it facilitates harmony among the millions of people who join the observation of the IDY.

The Common Yoga Protocol was developed by a team of leading Yoga gurus and experts, which includes safe practices to improve physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual health of the population. It is one of the most popular Yoga programmes across the world and is widely performed every year on the International Day of Yoga (IDY). It is designed to be easily adoptable by most of the people, irrespective of their age and gender, and can be learnt through simple training sessions and online classes. Hon’ble PM leads the nation in practicing CYP during IDY every year.

The Ministry of AYUSH (MoA), Government of India (GoI), in association with the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga (MDNIY), has been organizing the Common Yoga Protocol (CYP) – Yoga Appreciation Programme(YAP), which aims to promote and disseminate the knowledge and practice of Yoga, among the general public, at the national level, for the improvement of health and well-being.

The objectives of the programme include the following –

To spread the knowledge and skill of Yoga amongst the masses.

To increase mass awareness about the health benefits of Yoga.

To introduce the basic well-being principles and practices of the Common Yoga Protocol (CYP), to the common people.

To promote positive health through Yoga.

To propagate Yoga for preventive practices, as an approach to holistic health.