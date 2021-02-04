Ropeways and Alternate Mobility Solutions to be under Ministry of Road Transport and Highways

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways will, from now on, also look after the development of Ropeways and Alternate Mobility Solutions.

The move is expected to give a boost to the sector, by setting up a regulatory regime, and facilitating research and new technology to come into this sector. An amendment to the Government of India (Allocation of Business) Rules, 1961 has been notified, to enable this step.

This means that the Ministry will have responsibility for development of ropeway and alternative mobility solutions technology, as well as construction, research, and policy in this area. Formulation of institutional, financial, and regulatory framework for the technology will also fall under the ambit of this move.

Responding to the development, Union Minister for MSME & Road Transport and Highways,Sh. Nitin Gadkari this will go a long way in developing sustainable alternative mobility solutions in transport sector for urban, hilly and last mile connectivity. The Minister saidhe believes that alternative mobility and ropeways etc are important for development of the transport sector in the country. Sh. Gadkari said that with growing mobility and diverse terrain across the country, it is imperative that all solutions be enabled and implemented. With this change, a holistic view can be taken, he added. The Minister also pointed out that this is another step towards realising the vision of Hon’ble Prime Minister for unified development of the means of transport to meet the aspirations of the citizens and improve their ease of living.

The important benefits of this steps could be :