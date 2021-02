The Ministry of Civil Aviation has identified 24 routes in Assam under the first phase of the UDAN 4.0 scheme.

AAI, the implementing agency, has identified the following UDAN airports/heliports/water aerodromes for the operation of UDAN flights in Assam:

Airports:

i. Jorhat

ii. Lilabari

iii. Tezpur

iv. Rupsi

Heliports:

i. Nagaon

ii. Misa

iii.Geleki

Water Aerodrome:

i. Guwahati River Front

ii. Umrangso Reservoir