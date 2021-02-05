Arunachal Pradesh: DC Cup T20 Cricket Trophy Results

The first edition of DC Cup T20 Cricket Trophy being organized by the East Kameng District Administration has reached its penultimate stage. After arduous league competitions, DC XI, Khenewa Cricket Club, Kameng Cricket Club and Chayangtajo Cricket Club have reached the semi-final stage.

The following is the point table after the league stage.

Pool A:

Position Team Match played Won Loss Points NRR 1 DC XI 3 3 0 6 +2.1 2 Khenewa Cricket Club 3 2 1 4 -1.0 3 SP XI 3 1 2 2 +0.2 4 Gorkha XI 3 0 3 0 -0.5

Pool B:

Position Team Match played Won Loss Points NRR 1 Kameng Cricket Club 3 3 0 6 +3.3 2 Chayangtajo Cricket Club 3 2 1 4 +0.6 3 Pacha Highlander 3 1 2 2 +0.3 4 Bana XI 3 0 3 0 -0.8

DC XI and Kameng Cricket Club have topped the Pool A and Pool B, respectively.

DC XI will play against Chayangtajo Cricket Club and Kameng Cricket Club against Khenewa Cricket Club in the semi-finals on Friday. The final will be played on Sunday next.