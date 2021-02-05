Assam Gets Its 1st Heliport in Majuli

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurated the first heliport of the state in Majuli district on February 4.

The heliport having facility for the simultaneous landing of three helicopters was constructed at an expenditure of Rs 50 lakh.

Later talking to media persons, Chief Minister Sonowal said that the heliport was built with an aim to boost tourism in Majuli, which has a distinct identity as the world’s largest river island. He said that the Assam government made dedicated efforts to put Majuli as an important tourist destination in the world.

CM Sonowal expressed hope that the new heliport would significantly facilitate tourist flow to Majuli.