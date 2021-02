Assam Govt Distributes 29701 Appointment Letters to Teachers in Guwahati

Assam Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday distributed 29701 appointment letters in a ceremony scheduled at Sarusajai stadium in Guwahati.

Taking to his Twitter Dr Sarma wrote, “largest Recruitment Drive Ever! 16484 are being provincialised today and we’ll be distributing appt letters to 29701 teachers incl 13217 fresh recruits, at Sarusajai stadium. Join us Live, 11 am”