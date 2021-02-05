Assam Rifles Conducts Volley Ball Tournament in Mizoram

Serchhip Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles, under the aegis of Headquarters Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), organised a Volleyball tournament in Zokhatwthar of Mizoram on 04 February 2021.

The tournament started on 01 Feb 2021 and concluded on 04 Feb 2021. The final match for girls and boys was conducted on 04 Feb 2021. The closing ceremony was presided by Major Navneet Thakur, Serchhip Battalion Assam Rifles.

As a goodwill gesture, Serchhip Battalion presented 02 Volleyball and Rs. 2000 to Games and Sports Association Zokhawthar.