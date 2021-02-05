Chakka Bandh Declared on February 6

A nationwide call for Chakka Bandh has been declared on Saturday, February 6.

The bandh is against the three farm bills for which the farmer protests have erupted in New Delhi.

In Assam, the bandh will be observed by the All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) state unit.

The timings have been given from 12 PM to 3 PM. “Along with the bandh, there will be other demonstrations and meetings for the stated matter. We expect many others to join us,” said Tiken Das, General Secretary (GS), Assam Unit, AIKS.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait Friday said that the ‘Chakka Jam’ (blockading of roads as a form of protest) planned on February 6 will not take place in Delhi, but will be done in other parts of the National Capital Region and the rest of the country, including the southern states.