CM Khandu Extends Greetings on Boori Boot Yulo

Chief Minister Pema Khandu has extended his greetings to the people on the auspicious occasion of Boori Boot Yulo.

In a festival message this evening Khandu joined members of the Nyishi community in welcoming the spring and thanking the Almighty for a bountiful harvest.

“Boori Boot festival is our strongest link to our culture and therefore must be celebrated with traditional and ritualistic fervor. I specially request my young friends to join the revelry, become one with our rich culture for once and take pride in our roots,” he said.

The Chief Minister also reminded all of the importance of preserving and using indigenous languages for everyday use amongst community and family members. He said, celebration of such festivals is a good time to remind ourselves that if we do not teach, encourage and use our native languages, these will be lost forever in near future.

“Our languages are a gift to us from our ancestors. Our languages and festivals are our identity. Let’s take pride in them and preserve for posterity,”Khandu added.